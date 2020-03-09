Bank of Montreal Can Buys 22,430 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of CSW Industrials worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 370.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $574,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

