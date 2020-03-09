Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Amerisafe worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 9.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amerisafe by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $68.36 on Monday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.