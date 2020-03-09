Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. State Street Corp raised its position in Coty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Coty by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

