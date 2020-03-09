Bank of Montreal Can Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

CTBI opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $675.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

