Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

