Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.79% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 540,290 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,333,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 948,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:MOD opened at $5.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.