Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,365 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rollins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

