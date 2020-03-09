Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

VOYA opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

