Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,066,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 30,294 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

