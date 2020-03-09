Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total transaction of $1,479,425.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,420.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $357.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $241.74 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.