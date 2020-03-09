Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 991.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after acquiring an additional 138,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 142.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

