Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 64,038 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 692.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK opened at $41.16 on Monday. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.