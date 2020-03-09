Fmr LLC Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,153 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Black Stone Minerals worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.06%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

