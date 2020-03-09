American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,068 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.29% of American Campus Communities worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $45.20 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.