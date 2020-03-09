Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 183,873 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 96,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3,698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

