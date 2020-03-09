Fmr LLC Sells 102,154 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,154 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.20% of Targa Resources worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,754,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,568,000 after buying an additional 93,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

