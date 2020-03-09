Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.71% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of CVLY opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

