Fmr LLC Buys 100,208 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,208 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,947,000 after buying an additional 218,887 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of CYTK opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $901.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.17. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Insiders have sold a total of 1,082,980 shares of company stock worth $17,052,826 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

