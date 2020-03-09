Fmr LLC Acquires 79,710 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,587 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 177,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

