Fmr LLC Has $20.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 892,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,230,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $117.48 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

