Fmr LLC Buys 290,361 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 465.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,361 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.