Fmr LLC Sells 16,076 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $19,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,789,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178,921 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 136.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $150.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.51. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $165.50.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

