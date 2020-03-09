Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1,328,341.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036,106 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Dana worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE DAN opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.15. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

