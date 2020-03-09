Fmr LLC Has $20.66 Million Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.20% of Aqua America worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.