Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,260 shares of company stock worth $3,350,891. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM opened at $54.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

