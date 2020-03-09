Fmr LLC Trims Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.63% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL opened at $5.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $647.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

