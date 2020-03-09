Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Quotient worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Quotient Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $488.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTNT shares. BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.