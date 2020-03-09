Fmr LLC Sells 82,476 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,476 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.76% of TG Therapeutics worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

