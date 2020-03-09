Fmr LLC Buys 303,464 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 314.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

