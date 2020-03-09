Fmr LLC Buys 113,656 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,656 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.26% of Robert Half International worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,223,000 after buying an additional 291,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.