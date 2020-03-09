Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 3,503.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,401,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,195,735 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.42% of VEON worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. VEON Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

VEON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

