Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.76% of RigNet worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RigNet by 13,414.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in RigNet by 39.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RigNet by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RigNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RigNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RigNet stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.86. RigNet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 50.92% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

RigNet Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

