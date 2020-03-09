Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Orthopediatrics worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $758.04 million, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

