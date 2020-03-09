Fmr LLC Sells 42,456 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,456 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.33% of Addus Homecare worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth $14,350,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth $12,775,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $76.40 on Monday. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $465,276.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $2,607,685. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

