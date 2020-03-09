Fmr LLC Grows Stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.59% of LiveRamp worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 273,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $48,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,605.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260 over the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

