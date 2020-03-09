Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.45% of Unisys worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Unisys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Unisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 332,021 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:UIS opened at $12.69 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $833.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

