Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 10,203 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $63.84 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

