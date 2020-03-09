Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,960 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 105,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 219.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after buying an additional 390,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $52.60 on Monday. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

