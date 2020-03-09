Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.87 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.