Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,881,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after buying an additional 357,875 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock worth $116,805,525. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

