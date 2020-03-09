Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 31,059 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on APOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.