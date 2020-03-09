Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT opened at $181.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $212.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.