Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 218,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,877,000 after buying an additional 472,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $42.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

