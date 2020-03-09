Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,322,361 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.36% of Coherus Biosciences worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 61.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 515.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.58. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. Research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.