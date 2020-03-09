Fmr LLC Has $17.21 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 1,818,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,413,000 after buying an additional 277,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.