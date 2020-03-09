Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617,183 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,664 shares of company stock worth $27,733,449 in the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.62.

DELL opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

