Fmr LLC Sells 16,900 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.16% of Regenxbio worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGNX. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In related news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGNX opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.88. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

