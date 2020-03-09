Fmr LLC Has $19.07 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 372,657 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.73% of Integer worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ITGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

