Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,021,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422,223 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $989.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.