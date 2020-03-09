Fmr LLC Sells 52,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Boot Barn stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

